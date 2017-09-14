Art in Autumn: Weaverville’s Outdoor Arts and Crafts Festival

The 11th annual Art in Autumn festival will be held in downtown Weaverville on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. More than 100 juried artists from across the southeast and representing a wide variety of disciplines will participate in the fine art and craft show. Media will include two-dimensional art, fiber, ceramics, metal, wood, photography and sculpture.

“The high caliber of artists in our region is astounding,” says this year’s judge, Stefanie Gerber Darr. “Every time I have been a juror in the area, I have been overwhelmed with the talent and creativity of the artists and their works.”

Gerber Darr, who is director of the Asheville Area Arts Council and an independent museum consultant, will select artists to receive awards of $1,000 for best of show, $500 for second place, $300 for third place and four $50 honorable mentions.

The event will feature local musicians including Steelin’ Time, playing classic country and jazz standards with steel guitar, and long-time regional banjo player Travis Stuart performing with young Weaverville fiddler Lillian Chase. Music will begin at 10:30 a.m. Artists’ booths will line Main Street and traffic will be blocked between Georgia Avenue and Brown Street. Parking is free at Weaverville Primary School and local church parking lots. Visitors can enjoy lunch at one of the many local eateries in the downtown area.

“I have frequented Weaverville for day trips and celebrations like December’s Candlelight Stroll, but this will be my first experience with Art in Autumn,” says Gerber Darr. “I am pretty excited to see Main Street taken over by artists displaying their handmade wares and to see the many art lovers soaking it all in.”

Art in Autumn is presented by the Weaverville Business Association, a network of local business owners who collaborate to foster a thriving business community and to promote the unique spirit and pride of Weaverville.

Learn more at visitweaverville.com.