Art Hops Highlight Region’s Diverse Artists

Third Friday Art Hops feature the work of artists in the historic Hendersonville and Flat Rock areas on the third Friday of each month through December. Galleries will showcase local artists and musicians. Self-guided tours run from 4–7 p.m.

“The Art Hop event highlights the breadth of creative talent in our region,” says jewelry maker Candy Emerson, whose work will be available at Flat Rock’s Firefly Craft Gallery. “It has been inspiring to see the galleries collaborate with the community to explore and enjoy artist creations in such a fun and organized way. My designs are fabricated using metals such as sterling silver, copper, brass and gold, which are shaped, textured and embellished to create a unique piece of jewelry.”

Tours allow patrons to discover everything from fine art to handmade crafts at their leisure, with refreshments and live music along the way. Maps are available at the Hendersonville Visitor Center or at participating galleries.

“Art Hop is a wonderful and creative way to bring the community, tourists and artists together,” says artist Kim Kimmel, whose work may also be found at Firefly Craft Gallery. Kimmel creates intricate hand-bound journals using recycled and reclaimed leathers, vintage fabric and 1800s ephemera. “Each journal is unique and I consider each an heirloom to hand down through generations.”

Other participating galleries include Carolina Mountain Artists Guild, Kelly G. Chelena Fine Art, the Jewel in the Alley, A Walk in the Woods, Art on 4th Avenue, Art MoB Studios and Marketplace, Framing Arts, The Artists’ Cellar, CANVAS ArtSpace, Silver Fox Gallery, Sweet Magnolia Gallery, Woodlands Gallery, Amy Perrier Paintings, Katie Gardenia Fiber Arts Studio and The Gallery at Flat Rock.

Gallery tours are free and open to the public. For more, visit facebook.com/artgallerytrailwnc1.