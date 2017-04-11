Art of the Horse Returns in April

A community art collaboration originally completed in 2016, Art of the Horse returns to the Carolina Foothills with a new theme: One World. One Vision. The second edition of the project, which features life-sized fiberglass horses painted by local artists and displayed throughout Landrum, Tryon, Columbus and Saluda, will honor the World Equestrian Games to be held in Tryon in 2018.

“More than 60 countries will be represented at the World Equestrian Games, so we wanted the focus to reflect that as well as to promote unity,” says Mindy Wiener, director of Our Carolina Foothills, an organization dedicated to highlighting the wealth of opportunities and experiences available in the region.

Artist selections will be announced at the Tryon Block House Races Kickoff Cocktail Party at Tryon International Equestrian Center on Friday, April 14. A special commission horse, bridging last year’s project with the current one, will also be unveiled at the event. Once the artists have been selected, they will be matched with sponsors.

“I was interested in Art of the Horse last year because of the chance to try painting on a 3-D surface and painting big,” says Spartanburg artist Barbara Bordogna. “I’m excited to be considered for more horses this year and I’m currently planning three new designs.”

Thirty horses will be on public display from April through September 2018, including eight from the original project. The new horses will be auctioned at a gala in October 2018.

“We’re still amazed at the many layers of community members and visitors that have been drawn to the project,” says Wiener. Last year, a map was created with the aim of drawing people to the various businesses in the Foothills where the horses were displayed.

For more information, contact Mindy Wiener at mindy@ourcarolinafoothills.com.