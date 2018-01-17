Art of the Horse Returns to Carolina Foothills

The nonprofit group Our Carolina Foothills has announced the 2018 return of the public art project ART OF THE HORSE. Thirty life-sized, fiberglass horses will be painted by local artists and placed around the foothills towns of Landrum, Tryon, Columbus and Saluda. The project is meant to honor the 2018 World Equestrian Games, which will take place at Tryon International Equestrian Center in September.

The first version of this project featured 16 horses in three Thoroughbred stances that were displayed throughout the towns in 2016. Ten of the original horses will remain on display for the 2018 project, which will follow the theme “One World. One Vision.” An Arabian and Quarter Horse stance have been added to the three Thoroughbred stances previously displayed for a total of five poses for the fiberglass works.

Weaverville artist Laurie Sullivan is currently at work on a Thoroughbred stallion in a standing stance. “This project is important to Western North Carolina and South Carolina because there is a long history of equestrian activities in this region,” she says. “Horseback riding can be enjoyed by many, as participants and as spectators, and there is great diversity in styles of riding with something for everyone.”

The horses will be unveiled in late March and on display through October. During October and November, the horses will be auctioned live, with proceeds to benefit Our Carolina Foothills, whose mission is to educate the public on small towns in the Carolina Foothills.

For more information on ART OF THE HORSE and Our Carolina Foothills, visit ourcarolinafoothills.com.