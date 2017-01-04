Art League of Henderson County Offers Exhibition Opportunities

The Art League of Henderson County (ALHC) invites area artists to take advantage of its many membership benefits, including access to exhibition space in Hendersonville. Each month, members may submit up to two paintings to hang in the Opportunity House and compete for Artist of the Month honors. The winner receives a gift certificate to The Starving Artist, and both the winner and honorable mention receive promotion on ALHC’s website and Facebook page, as well as in local media.

“It’s rare to find such an opportunity,” says Sharon Eng, ALHC’s publicity chair. “The art is for sale, with a 30 percent commission going to the Opportunity House. We typically get 30 to 45 paintings, and attendees at our Sunday reception and meeting vote for their favorite.”

There is a $5 entry fee for the monthly exhibits and a $45 annual membership fee. Additional member benefits include access to workshops and presentations, social events and involvement in community outreach. ALHC invites anyone who may be interested in joining to attend a meeting and enjoy the monthly art exhibit.

“I have been active with ALHC since 2014 and have seen it grow to more than one hundred members,” says Jeff Mangum, ALHC’s president-elect. “I believe this is due to the fact that they’re the friendliest, most creative group of people I have ever had the privilege of meeting.”

The Opportunity House is located at 1411 Asheville Highway, Hendersonville. ALHC meets there monthly January through November on the second Sunday (third Sunday in May). A social time begins at 1:30 P.M. followed by a short business meeting beginning at 2 P.M., and a presentation lasting until 4 P.M. Meetings are open to the public at no cost. Learn more at artleague.net or by calling 770.362.9045.