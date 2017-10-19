Art Show To Benefit the French Broad River

Artists and patrons will gather at Zealandia Castle on Asheville’s Beaucatcher Mountain Friday, October 27, from 6–9 p.m. for Of Time and the River IV: The Annual Art Show and Gala to Benefit RiverLink. The artwork will be available for public viewing and purchase on Saturday and Sunday, October 28–29, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Twenty-three landscape artists have contributed works depicting the French Broad River’s waters and surrounding landscape to the show. Participating artists are encouraged to paint en plein air and a large map displayed during the event will pinpoint locations along the river’s 218-mile length where they painted. Oil painter Christine Enochs knows the river well after paddling its waters for years. “Painting it is a joy,” she says, “and a challenge, and I am happy to share my work for the river’s continuing health and vitality.”

The gala event features music by renowned composer and cellist Ron Clearfield, food from Whole Foods and beer from Oskar Blues Brewery. The venue, Zealandia Castle, was built in 1908 and is listed on the National Historic Register. The displayed artwork is spread over two stories in the house that is owned and offered for the event by Zealandia Holding Company.

Artists participating in the event are Paul Blankinship, Cecil Bothwell, Caleb Clark, Rachel Clearfield, Tony Corbitt Jr., Teresa Darling, John Dempsey, Christine Enochs, Matthew Good, Mark Henry, Dana Irwin, Susan Kokora, Bryan Koontz, Anselme Long, Alisa Lumbreras, John Mac Kah, Cathy Mandeville, Brennen McElhaney, Carol Parks, Jason Rafferty, Deborah Squier, Alison Webb and Colleen Webster.

RiverLink, a nonprofit, was founded in 1987, and since that time has educated students and the public, provided volunteer opportunities and helped develop greenways and public access points to the French Broad River.

Tickets are $75. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit riverlink.org.