Art: A Voorhees Family Tradition

The 20th Annual Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale will take place on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a private home in North Asheville. The event, which features new work by five Voorhees family members and two guest artists, is free and open to the public.

“We work towards this show all year long and see it as an opportunity to showcase our newest and best pieces,” says David Voorhees. “It’s always different because we evolve as artists and the family members who participate change from year to year.”

The Voorheeses have been a family of artists for nearly a century, beginning with Edwin, known for his watercolor coastal seascapes, and his wife, Mildred, known for her colorful, patterned watercolors and oil still lifes and landscapes. Reproductions of Edwin and Mildred’s work will be available at the sale, along with Susan Voorhees’ oil and pastel paintings; Jane Voorhees’ watercolors, pastels, prints, cards and calendars; David Voorhees’ wood-fired stoneware and porcelain pottery; Molly Sharp Voorhees’ sterling silver and beach stone jewelry; and Elizabeth Voorhees Becker’s color photography. Guest artist Chad Alice Hagen will show felted art and handmade books and Cheryl Stippich will offer stained glass.

In keeping with the tradition started by Edwin and Mildred in 1998, the art show and sale is held at one of several Voorhees family homes in North Asheville. Susan Voorhees will host this year’s event. “This allows us to create a warm, friendly environment where folks can see a diversity of work, make new friends and meet the artists,” she says. “Many people comment that it’s their favorite way to start the holiday season.” A portion of proceeds from the sale will be donated to the local MANNA FoodBank and to Kiva, an international nonprofit that supports working artists worldwide through microloans.

Susan Voorhees’ home is located at 55 Woodward Avenue in the Norwood Park area of North Asheville. For more information, including a map, visit voorheesfamilyart.com.