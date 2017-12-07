ArtScape Hendersonville Seeks Art and Sponsors for 2018 Banners

ArtScape Hendersonville, a community-building project that showcases local art in downtown, is seeking sponsors and artists for its 2018 art banners. The banners, which can currently be seen atop 40 street poles throughout the downtown area, will be replaced with new artwork in April. “The project showcases our local artists and points to Hendersonville as a destination for the arts,” says ArtScape chairperson Costanza Knight. The project has expanded to include 10 more banners in 2018. The

ArtScape committee will take applications for 50 sponsors until Sunday, December 31. Sponsorships cost $200. If all banners are not sponsored by that date, the committee will accept applications for an increased fee of $225 until January 15.

The committee will also be taking artist applications for featured work on the banners. Artists have until January 19 to submit their work, application and entry fee. One must be over 18 and a local of Henderson County in order to have artwork featured on a banner.

Alison Chism, whose glass art was featured on a 2017 banner, plans to reapply for 2018. “I feel sure that the banner lent credibility and weight to my worth as an artist,” says Chism. “At its best, art is part of lived experience and should be accessible. The community’s support for its artists is an important indication of its overall vitality and that support is part of why I am happy here as a working artist.”

For more information and to download applications for 2018 sponsorships or artwork, visit artscapehvl.org, email artscapenc@gmail.com or find ArtScapeHendersonville on Facebook.