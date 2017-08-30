Asheville Area Arts Council to Host Art Exhibit and Annual Color Ball

September is a busy time for the Asheville Area Arts Council (AAAC), which will be hosting two major events this month. Through Friday, September 22, a new art exhibit titled Man and Nature: Pathway to Renewal will be on display in the AAAC’s Refinery Creator Space. The exhibit will explore the intrinsic value of the natural world through the work of seven local artists: Molly Sawyer, Deanna Chilian, Julie Miles, Leslie Rowland, Roger Munch, Chuck Hunter and Joseph Pearson.

“I believe it is important that artists be active in bringing certain issues to the forefront,” says Pearson, who is curating the exhibit. “This show will offer the people of Buncombe County an opportunity to have typically sterile information presented in a more approachable and appealing visual context.”

There will be an artist talk and opening reception on Friday, September 1, from 5–8 p.m. The AAAC will also be hosting its largest annual fundraiser, the Indigo Ball, on Saturday, September 9.

“This event helps support not only our work, but the creative projects and programs of other nonprofit arts and cultural organizations and individual artists funded through the AAAC’s grant programs,” says Stefanie Gerber Darr, executive director of the AAAC.

The Indigo Ball is an evening of five parties, all themed around the color indigo. The first of these is the Out of the Blue Patron’s Party from 6–7:30 p.m. at the Refinery Creator Space. This will be followed by three pre-parties at locations throughout Asheville from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Each pre-party will feature a signature cocktail. O.Henry’s will be hosting an Under the Sea party featuring food by Chef Anthony Cerrato of Strada Italiano and Social Lounge. A Flamenco Nights preparty will be held at the AC Hotel, with musical entertainment by the Juan Benavides Quartet and catering from Capella on 9. A Tokyo Twilight pre-party will be held at 81 Broadway and food will be provided by Margeaux’s Catering. The main event, the Indigo Ball, will take place at the Orange Peel from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

A $125 Patron ticket provides entrance to all five parties and a $75 general admission ticket provides entrance to a single pre-party and the main ball. Tickets include drinks, food, entertainment and a silent auction. Limited seating will be available on the complimentary Gray Line Trolley to transport guests between parties.

The Refinery Creator Space is located at 207 Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville. For more information about the art exhibit or to buy tickets for the Indigo Ball, visit ashevillearts.com.