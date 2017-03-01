Asheville Area Arts Council Hosts Textile Exhibit

Textiles have been used functionally and decoratively in most cultures for thousands of years. Over time, textile arts have evolved to include everything from variations of traditional forms and mediums to completely new interpretations of the craft.

Throughout March, the Asheville Area Arts Council and artist Barbra Zaretsky bring TEXTILES: Traditional to modern | hand woven to hand dyed to the Refinery Creator Space in Asheville. A reception and artist talk will take place on Friday, March 3, from 5–8 p.m.

Zaretsky, curator of and exhibiting artist in the show, is an Asheville based, nationally known textile artist. “Textiles are often forgotten in the conversation about art,” she says. “I wanted to create an exhibition showcasing some of the most talented textile artists in WNC. For me, this selection of artists has provided continuing inspiration via their creativity and vast knowledge of technique.”

Participating artists include Cassie Dickson, Catharine Ellis, Vicki Essig, Heather Allen Hietala, Amy Putansu, Kathie Roig and Zaretsky. Through their works, these seven artists communicate their ever-changing relationship to the world and their love for technique and material. Pieces cover a wide range of approaches to the art form, including the use of painted and handdyed yarn, fabrics incorporated into mixedmedia images, creations for home and wardrobe and decorative pieces made from geometric patterns with traditional influences.

“The artists in the show are educators, national and international influencers, re-interpreters of classical styles and inventors of new techniques,” says Zaretsky. “The group is truly amazing, and all of them reside in WNC.”

Roig creates original designs using a Swedish drawloom, weaving patterns and images she first sketches on graph paper. “I get inspiration from the natural world and from the local environment or the history of a place and sometimes inspiration comes simply from a design or technique challenge.” Two of Roig’s pieces, Spring and Winter, are based on weaving traditions from Western North Carolina. “I wanted to honor local traditions and at the same time alter them a bit to make them unique, modern and contemporary,” she says. TEXTILES: Traditional to modern | hand woven to hand dyed is for anyone with an interest in the creative process and the intersection of tradition with modernity. All works in the show are for sale.

The Refinery Creator Space is located at 207 Coxe Avenue in Asheville. For more information, visit ashevillearts.com.