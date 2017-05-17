Asheville Fine Art Show to Include Diane S. Dean

Diane S. Dean, cover artist for The Laurel of Asheville’s April issue, presents her organic and abstract paintings at the Asheville Fine Art Show on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Dean grew up in suburban New York and remembers sketching plants and trees while on hunting expeditions with her grandfather and father. At home, she made mud sculptures and watched light dance. She loved colors and flowers, and can still describe the red canna lilies her mother, a Croatian immigrant, planted in their swampy backyard.

Years have passed, and Dean is now retired outside of Hendersonville, but her spirit remains unchanged. Her acrylic, mixed media and encaustic pieces are largely vivid floral scenes, including last month’s cover piece, Bold in Red, shown above.

With that being said, Dean likes outdoor festivals. She prefers al fresco venues to cramped quarters, even noting that Asheville lost a “celebration of the arts” with Bele Chere’s moot death in 2013. But Dean is warming up to the U.S. Cellular Center’s indoor locale.

“Setup is the day before the show, and we won’t have to worry about heat or rain,” she says. “With our changing weather, outdoor shows are getting harder and harder to do.”

Patty Narozny, executive producer at Hot Works Fine Art and Fine Craft Shows, selected 175 artists to join Dean. All vendors are juried for quality. Student artwork collated in April’s Youth Art Competition, designed for grades K-8, is also displayed throughout the weekend.

“This is a great opportunity to launch another event giving people from both our area and surrounding areas reason to visit Asheville as an art destination,” says Dean.

The U.S. Cellular Center is located at 87 Haywood Street in Asheville. Admission is free. For more information about the Asheville Fine Art Show and Hot Works go to hotworks.org.