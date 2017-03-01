Asheville Gallery of Art: ARTventure

Throughout March, Asheville Gallery of Art presents ARTventure, featuring the work of two gallery artists, Sandi Anton and Anne McLaughlin. A reception for the public to meet the artists will be held on Friday, March 3, from 5–8 p.m. Having lived in the French Quarter in New Orleans for 12 years, Sandi Anton first held a brush in her hand in 2009, and her perspective was almost instantaneously transformed into that of an artist. “Suddenly, all objects and subjects became potential paintings,” she says, adding that experimentation and practice are keys to her process.

The subjects that intrigue Anton most are architectural in nature, and recently she has been exploring a ‘less is more’ concept in her paintings to leave more to the imagination of the viewer. “I strive to paint from a pure and creative mind, for the pleasure of those who love the movement and architecture of a vibrant city.”

During her lifelong career as a pediatric physical therapist, Anne McLaughlin enjoyed photography and traveling around the world. Visiting prominent art museums and galleries spawned her study of art history and moving to Madison County in 2002 led to her own landscape and figurative work. “Being in this area rich with beauty spurred me to paint and has pushed me to continue my study of art,” she says. “I am totally addicted to the dance of color, light, and texture, and the expression of my observations and my imagination. I hope my works provide the viewer with a range of feelings— mystery, peace, joy or fun.”

Anton and McLaughlin chose the show’s name to describe their respective art adventures as they continue to learn and progress through the process of making art. In addition to the paintings of these two artists, those of the other 29 gallery members will be on display and for sale throughout the month.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 1–4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit ashevillegallery-ofart. com, call 828.251.5796 or go to the gallery’s Facebook page.