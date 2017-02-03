Asheville Gallery of Art Celebrates Love

Asheville Gallery of Art Presents New Member Work in For the Love of Art

Featuring the work of three of its newest artists, For the Love of Art will be on exhibit at Asheville Gallery of Art this month. An artists’ reception will be held at the Gallery on Friday, February 3, from 5–8 p.m.

Active in the Denver art scene for more than 40 years, Bee Adams moved to Asheville a little over four years ago and now expresses her passion for art in her colorful interpretations of the city’s unique architecture and surrounding natural landscapes. She freely uses acrylics, watercolors and a variety of media to produce paintings that immediately strike their viewer with their dramatic use of color. ”My love affair with art adds color and joy and adventure into my life,” says Adams, who is active with the Asheville Urban Landscape Project and the WNC Plein Air Painters.

Creating watercolor and water-media paintings that depict ethereal mountain vistas, expansive starlit skies, intimate woodland landscapes and sunlit waters, Megan Richard evokes a quiet sense of time and place. She has a B.A. in Fine Arts from Ohio Wesleyan University and studied watercolor painting in Maryland and Virginia. “I love the idea of viewers making an emotional connection with my paintings,” she says, “by tapping into their own memories and experiences.”

After a successful career as a technical writer and college textbook author, Sally Lordeon returned to her first passion—her love of color, form and the divine pleasure of texture. Her powerful yet serene collection of modern and organic art shows her love of rich textures in all that surrounds us. “The opulent textures in all things inspire my paintings,” she says. “I love when my art triggers the viewer’s own imagery and creative thought.” Lordeon studied fine arts in Pennsylvania at Chatham University and moved to Asheville more than 30 years ago.

Along with the paintings of these three new member artists, those of the other 28 Gallery members are on display and for sale throughout the month.

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pitchard Park. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1–4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about this show, call 828.251.5796, visit ashevillegallery-of-art.com or go to the Gallery Facebook page.