Asheville School of Film Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

With a growing film and arts scene, Asheville is fortunate to have a facility that offers educational film experiences ranging from appreciation to production. Asheville School of Film (ASF) invites the public to attend a wine-and-cheese event in celebration of its one-year anniversary on Saturday, January 7, from 5–7 p.m.

“There is something for everyone at our school—from curious teenage filmmakers, to retirees, to film professionals,” says Brad Hoover, founder, who says he is proud of the intimacy of the small campus.

Hoover has been working in film education for the past 40 years. His background teaching in Seattle, WA, and Greenville, SC, inspired him to finally found his own school in Asheville. “I became a filmmaker back in a time before digital filmmaking, when actual film was the medium everyone had to work with. It was a slow process and extremely expensive, and there were relatively few schools teaching the craft. Experience was the best path to being successful.” Hoover still believes this to be true and strives to prepare his students as much as possible for their various paths.

From educating potential filmmakers to casting local actors in student productions, ASF has already enriched the community in only a year. The school will hold annual open houses in the spring and fall to allow the public to visit, meet students and faculty and ask questions.

The east coast film industry is expanding rapidly and Asheville now has a center to harvest even more of its diverse potential. “We hope,” says Hoover, “that the Asheville School of Film will fill a void in the growing and artistic community of the region.”

The Asheville School of Film is located at 45 South French Broad Avenue, Suite 120. For more information, visit ashevilleschooloffilm.com or call 1.844.AVL.FILM (285.3456).