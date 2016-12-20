Asheville Youth Film Festival Seeking Submissions

By Kayla Bott

The National 90-Second Newbery Film Festival will be holding its first Asheville screening in connection with Earth Day this spring. Now is the time for local youth to begin preparing films and other contributions.

Since 1922, the Newbery Medal has recognized some of the most distinguished works in children’s literature—books like The Giver by Lois Lowry and Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White. This event encourages kids of all ages to explain the entire plot of one of these books in a unique, interesting way—all in about 90 seconds. Thanks to the assistance of program director Elliot Weiner, Pack Memorial Library, Asheville Community Theatre and Spellbound Children’s Bookshop, Asheville kids will have the opportunity to fill the screening with all their own films.

Participation may include involvement in reading, writing, directing, acting or set building. The festival’s website has extensive hints and instructions, book lists and many samples of past entries to inspire and entertain. Books are available at school and public libraries, and entering the contest is completely free. Workshops and resources will be available around the city to help kids prepare for the festival. All entries must be submitted no later than Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

The National 90-Second Newbery Film Festival was founded by author James Kennedy after making a short film adaptation of one of his niece’s and nephew’s favorite Newbery books, Madeleine L’Engle’s A Wrinkle in Time. “We put out that video with an invitation for folks to make their own movies,” he says. “The video went unexpectedly semi-viral, and the first year we held screenings of the film festival in New York, Chicago and Portland. Now, six years later, we have gone from three screenings to 12 screenings!” Kennedy, along with local author Alan Gratz, is excited to be hosting this year’s event in Asheville.

No matter how serious the subject matter of a book, there is something ludicrously comical in wrapping the plot up in 90 seconds. One of the greatest rewards for kids, Kennedy adds, is seeing the films go viral and receiving appreciation from such a large audience.

The screening at Pack Memorial Library will be held Saturday, April 22, from 1–3 P.M. For more information about this event, contact Youth Services Department of Pack Memorial Library at 828.350.4720 or visit 90secondnewbery.com.