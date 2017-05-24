Asheville’s Annual 48-Hour Film Project

Asheville Pizza and Brewing Company will host the annual Asheville 48-Hour Film Project beginning on Friday, June 16, at 5:30 p.m. At this time, contestants will receive instructions including a genre, a character, a prop and a line of dialogue that teams must include in their films. Completed works will be submitted by exactly 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. The film screenings will continue the following Tuesday through Thursday from 7–10 p.m., with an awards ceremony to follow.

“The festival is great for trading filmmaking stories and getting advice from peers,” says Bruce Sales, event producer. “Our website is a great place to start preparing; we will also hold at least two events for potential crew members and team leaders to meet, share and build crews.”

A record 130 cities globally will be holding this event first started by Mark Ruppert and Liz Langston in Washington, DC in 2001. Funded locally through contributions from The Western North Carolina Film Commission, Mary Trimarco, David McConville and Katie Kasben, Asheville has been participating since 2005.

“We would love to see the return of our early powerhouse, Western Carolina University,” says Sales. “The Best Film award has often gone to UNC Asheville, so we’re looking forward to their return as well as great teams from regional community colleges such as A-B Tech, Western Piedmont and Blue Ridge.”

Entry fees depend on registration time, so teams should apply as soon as possible for the lowest cost. The awarded Best Film will go up against other entries from around the world for a chance at the grand prize of Filmapalooza 2018 in Hollywood, and an opportunity to screen at the Cannes Court Métrage 2018, the festival’s short film competition.

The kick-off and drop-off events will be held at Asheville Brewing Company at 77 Coxe Avenue. Public film screenings will be held at the 675 Merrimon Avenue location with tickets sold for $6 per person. For more information or to register visit 48hourfilm.com/asheville.