Beauty in Simplicity at Blue Spiral 1 in December

By Natasha Anderson

The work of Mitchell Lonas and Cory Williams will be on exhibit in the Lower Level Gallery at Blue Spiral 1 (BS1) through Friday, December 22. The two artists share a focus on line, simplicity and the utilization of metals, creating a similar aesthetic that viewers can appreciate upon seeing their work juxtaposed.

Lonas presents aluminum panels that are incised with images from nature and focused on the balance of light and line. A painter for 20 years, he developed this technique when he began experimenting with aluminum and carving into panels for more dimension. Lonas, who joined BS1 in 2010, is now one of the gallery’s most popular artists.

Williams’ work consists of steel and wood sculptural abstractions, exploring the technical and visual possibilities of metal. He strives to create simple, seamless forms with an emphasis on the use of line and to achieve a sense of weightlessness despite the density of the materials he employs. Williams is an emerging artist who is building a following through exhibits such as this one.

“BS1 brings together so many of the top and emerging contemporary craft artists in this region and elsewhere,” says Williams. “I’m really proud and humbled to be exhibiting with so many of these talented people. In BS1’s most recent shows there is a very contemporary dialogue going on and I’m excited to see future exhibitions.”

Blue Spiral 1 is located at 38 Biltmore Avenue in downtown Asheville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit bluespiral1.com or call 828.251.0202.