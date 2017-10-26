Beaverdam Studio Tour Showcases North Asheville Artists

View the work of North Asheville artists and the area’s stunning fall colors during the inaugural Beaverdam Studio Tour on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, October 29, from 12–5 p.m. Ceramists, painters, jewelers, sculptors and glassblowers are among the 24 artists living and working in the Beaverdam Valley who will open their studios to visitors.

“The inspiration came from my husband, Robert,” says tour organizer Karen Milnes. “His studio is on Meadowview Road, far from the River Arts District, with no easy way for people to see him work and buy his art. It was a pleasant surprise to uncover many other artists living and working in Beaverdam Valley who expressed interest in joining the tour.”

All participating studios are located off of Beaverdam Road with posted signs along the route. Driving distances are relatively short, making it easy to complete the tour within a day, and the terrain is scenic.

Several artists will be demonstrating for the event, including Terri Sigler, at Chaotic Joy Glassworks. “Guests will see us blowing pumpkins in optic molds,” says Sigler. “At times, they will have an opportunity to give creative input, custom designing the pumpkin they have purchased.”

Robert Milnes, a sculptor who uses Morse code and brain wave patterns to develop the surfaces of his geometric forms, will be glazing pieces during the tour. Jewelry artist Michelle Alexander will be sharing Milnes’ studio space.

At sculptor Robert Winkler’s studio, visitors will see the variety of sizes and media that he uses to create his forms. “I believe anything that gets the community involved with art and artists is a good thing and should be supported,” says Winkler, “and a tour like this gives exposure to under-represented artists in the area.”

Beaverdam Road is off of Merrimon Avenue in North Asheville. For more information, including a tour map and list of participating artists, visit beaverdamstudiotour.com or fb.me/beaverdamstudiotour.