Brevard Celebrates Arts in March

In celebration of spring, Brevard businesses will host Arts in March, a new event showcasing local arts and culture, on Friday, March 23, and Saturday, March 24. The event begins on Friday, from 5–8 p.m., with open studios and galleries, meet and greet events with artists and authors, menu specials at restaurants and live music at various locations. Festivities continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We now have such a wide array of artistic and cultural businesses that we decided to start a new event to showcase each of those hardworking, local businesses,” says Heath Seymour, executive director of the Heart of Brevard, a nonprofit promoting downtown as a vital community center.

Rebecca Kahrs opened Dragonfly Gallery, along with her husband Troy Willis, 18 months ago. Kahrs is looking forward to the artist demos that will be part of the festivities. “It will give me the opportunity to educate and explain my technique of watercolor,” she says, “along with meeting the residents of Brevard. I have found that most people are fascinated by watching an artist at work and I enjoy answering questions while I am painting.”

Organizers are planning for Arts in March to become an annual event as a way of showcasing visual, performing, writing, culinary, fashion and healing arts. “The Heart of Brevard has seen a substantial increase in arts-related businesses in the past few years,” Seymour says.

“Arts in March is a great opportunity to educate people about the many techniques of watercolor and how much time goes into creating a piece,” Kahrs says. “Painting is intensely creative work. It’s about transferring the images inside the head to the paper and expressing your soul and feelings within the piece. It is a blissful form of meditation and one of my favorite ways to spend my time.”

To learn more, visit Arts In March on Facebook, call 828.884.3278 or email Hearts of Brevard at info@ brevardnc.org.