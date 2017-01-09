Caldwell Arts Council: Call For Artists

The Caldwell Arts Council (CAC) invites artists to submit work through January 31 to be considered for its 2018 exhibitions. Displayed works in the CAC’s four gallery spaces range from traditional to contemporary and include two- and three-dimensional exhibitions. Artists from across the country are eligible and portfolios may be mailed, emailed or delivered. Details for submitting are available on the website.

A nonprofit regional arts center since 1976, the CAC presents monthly and quarterly exhibits as well as cultural programs. “We often bring progressive artists, ideas and concepts to a very small community that embraces the arts with an open mind,” says executive director Adrienne Roellgen.

The CAC, located in Lenoir in an historic building, also houses a gift shop of artisan crafts. In partnership with Caldwell County Schools, the CAC provides an artist-in-schools program that offers theater, dance and music.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave., Southwest in downtown Lenoir. For more information about submitting work or about the Caldwell Arts Council’s exhibits and programs, visit caldwellarts.com.