Caldwell Arts Council: Modern Traditions

The Caldwell Arts Council features six artists of furniture, wall artwork and photography in Modern Traditions, opening Friday, August 4, with a meet-the-artists reception hosted by the Lenoir Woman’s Club from 5–7 p.m. Works by Jim Arendt, Christina Boy, Nick DeFord, Ann Ehringhaus, Julia Lawing and Richard Prisco will be on display through Saturday, September 30.

Ehringhaus has been exhibiting her photography since 1977. “So many things inspire my work,” she says,” nature, living on a small island, spirituality, poetry, healing, as well as my interest in recovering from the effects of war.”

From her home on Ocracoke Island, she travels often to national parks close by and farther away. “I love working with the Park Service,” she says. Her work for the exhibit “combines a reverent approach to Cape Lookout National Park using cell phone modern technology with an added application to the imagery, both tradition and innovation.”

DeFord’s degrees in drawing and in fibers both inform his work. Much of his process involves stitching into paper.

“I draw inspiration from cartography, souvenirs, the mysterious and occult, game boards and other systems of information. They seem a bit disparate at first, but I hope to examine our relationship to the known and unknown worlds by manipulating these surfaces that often have much to do with travel, home, escape, desire and fear.”

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Avenue in downtown Lenoir. Hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 828.754.2486 or visit caldwellarts.com.