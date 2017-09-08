Caldwell Arts Council: Sculpture Celebration

In a lovely alliance of art and nature, the Caldwell Arts Council (CAC) will hold its 32nd annual Sculpture Celebration at the T.H. Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir on Saturday, September 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This self-guided tour invites a stroll along a paved walkway through the park where more than 200 pieces by 80 sculptors will be displayed. “The sculptures for the competition are made from all types of materials,” says Cathy McCoy, CAC administrative assistant, “cloth, steel, iron, marble, sandstone, aluminum, bamboo—it’s an unlimited variety of works.”

Many of the artists are inspired by the natural world and find the park a fitting “gallery.” A visual artist for about 35 years, Keith Bryant has participated in the Sculpture Celebration for six years. “This year,” he says, “I will have one piece made up of three parts that will interact with the lake.” Created from metal rod that has been bent, welded and painted, two parts of Leaf Boats are in the lake mounted on platforms with foam for buoyancy. “The form is linear and open, like a 3-D line drawing.”

Artist Pete Lupo has been a part of the Sculpture Celebration for eight years. “It allows me to experiment with new techniques and to get an idea of how the public perceives my work.” The show has inspired him to experiment with larger pieces. “I carve manmade objects and wildlife from wood,” he says, “with leaves and grasses hand-cut and shaped from sheets of brass or copper.” Inspired by nature, Lupo wants his pieces to show that “if we can live in the moment, becoming aware of everything in that moment, the universe opens up to us.”

To learn more, visit caldwellarts.com or call 828.754.2486. The T.H. Broyhill Walking Park is located at 945 Lakewood Circle in Lenoir.