CNPA Hosts Author Kevin Adams

In partnership with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the Carolinas’ Nature Photographers Association – Asheville Region (CNPA-Asheville) will host naturalist, teacher, author and photographer Kevin Adams at its monthly meeting Sunday, March 12, at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center. The presentation is titled Photographing the Wild and Wonderful Waterfalls of North Carolina.

“My program is about photographing waterfalls day and night,” says Adams. “Most photographers don’t think about shooting waterfalls at night, but it is among my favorite subjects.”

Growing up, Adams enjoyed family vacations to North Carolina in search of waterfalls. During these trips, his mother and older brothers talked about writing a North Carolina waterfall book. Years later, in 1994, Adams wrote the dreamed of book: North Carolina Waterfalls. In 2005 the second edition went to press, and in 2016 the stunning third edition featuring 1,000 waterfalls was published.

“Night photographers are very much like painters,” Adams says. “But where a painter starts with a blank white canvas and adds pigment to convey a message, a night photographer starts with a blank black canvas and adds light.”

In addition to the first, Adams has now written seven other books! He teaches through photo tours and nature photography workshops and seminars. His work includes stock, advertising and commercial photography. He is also organizing three photography festivals that will be held in Western North Carolina this year.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information about Kevin Adams, visit kadamsphoto.com. For more information about the Carolinas’ Nature Photographers Association – Asheville Region, visit cnpa-asheville.org.