Empty Bowls Fundraiser Benefits Food Banks

John C. Campbell Folk School will host its 14th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Saturday, March 24, from 5–7 p.m. Event participants select their own handmade bowls from hundreds donated by local potters, fill it with soup and enjoy a hearty meal. The menu includes a choice of two soups, bread, salad and dessert, all prepared by the school’s dining staff. Live musical entertainment and a brown bag raffle of one-of-a-kind pottery items will also take place.

“Guests are amazed at the different types of bowls we make,” says the school’s resident potter and Empty Bowls organizer Mike Lalone. “We have people who attend every year and add to their collection.”

Hundreds of bowls in a variety of styles and colors will be available to choose from, due to the dedication of area potters who gather each year to make them. “Working with clay is usually a very solitary way to make a living,” says Lalone. “So we enjoy getting together to chat and catch up while giving back to the community.”

Last year’s event raised $8,600 and Lalone hopes to reach $9,000 this year. All proceeds will go to the Clay County Food Bank and the Sharing Center Food Bank in Cherokee County.

John C. Campbell Folk School is located at One Folk School Road, in Brasstown. The event will be held in the school’s Olive Dame Campbell Dining Hall. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 5, at the Folk School’s Craft Shop, Cherokee County Chamber in Murphy and United Community Bank in Hayesville. They may be purchased by cash or check only.