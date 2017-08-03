Exhibit Celebrates Diversity of Art and Community

The Arts Council of Henderson County’s 14th annual Bring Us Your Best art exhibition will be on display from Monday, August 7, through Friday, August 18, with an awards reception on Friday, August 4, from 5–7 p.m. The exhibit is a judged and juried competition offering more than $3,000 in cash prizes and gift certificates.

“One of the things I enjoy about this show is that it is wide open to every medium and every level of artist in the community,” says local potter Lucy Clark. “It gives people a chance to push the envelope in their creative process.”

First, second and third place cash prizes will be awarded in each of four categories: two-dimensional work, three-dimensional work, fine craft, and photography. An Artist’s Choice award will be selected by the exhibiting artists and a One Planet, One World award will be presented to the artist whose work best represents the inherent worth and dignity of all beings and the oneness and interdependence of all life. Gallery visitors will be encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice award winner, who will be announced at the end of the exhibition.

“I am amazed by the level of talent in Henderson County,” says mixed media artist Bobbie Polizzi. “And I love the fact that this is such an inclusive event that celebrates the diversity of our art community.”

Bring Us Your Best is co-hosted by Blue Ridge Community College, and is located at 180 West Campus Drive, Flat Rock, in the Blue Ridge Conference Hall of the TEDC building. Exhibit hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The reception and exhibition are free and open to the public. All artwork is for sale. For more information contact the Arts Council at acofhc@bellsouth.net or 828.693.8504.