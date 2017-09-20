Explore the Backroads and Artists’ Studios of Henderson County

The sixth annual Open Studio Tour of Henderson County will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, with additional evening hours Friday, September 22. The free, self-guided driving tour, which features 66 artists in 36 studios, is one of the largest meet-the-artist events in the Carolinas.

“It gives the public an opportunity to interact with artists and learn about their work,” says tour representative Doug Gelbert, “and it gives artists a chance to compare techniques and talk products. It’s also a good opportunity to explore the backroads of Henderson County.”

Several new elements this year include special demonstrations and buying opportunities on Friday evening, the addition of 12 new studios and 19 new artists, a mobile phone app with artist information and studio locations, and an Aspiring Artist’s Studio displaying the work of local Boys and Girls Club members.

A Preview Party will be held on Thursday, September 21, from 5–8 p.m. on Main Street as part of Downtown Hendersonville’s free Rhythm and Brews outdoor music series. Work from each of the artists will be displayed and a raffle of artwork donated by participating studios will take place at the event. All raffle proceeds will benefit the local Backpacks for Kids Program.

“Open Studio creates good energy about the arts and artists in Henderson County,” says local painter Miriam Hughes. “ It keeps us working year-round, not only getting ready for the tour but filling orders from sales and creating new bodies of work to keep people coming back each year.”

For more information or to download the Open Studio Tour guide, visit hcost.org. Print copies of the guide are available at Henderson County Travel and Tourism, 201 South Main Street, Hendersonville, and at businesses throughout Henderson County. The Open Studio Tour is sponsored by Hunter Automotive Group.