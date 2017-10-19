Fairview Area Art League to Host Fall Sidewalk Show

The Fairview Area Art League (FAAL) will host a free sidewalk art show on Sunday, October 22, from 1–5 pm. More than 20 artists will have booths outside and inside The Hub of Fairview. Art pieces will be for sale with prices to suit every budget.

Sandie Rhodes, owner of The Hub of Fairview and publisher of the nonprofit newspaper, Fairview Town Crier, opened The Hub in November of last year. She reached out to a few friends to help her decorate the new space. “Within a month,” she says, “we had a full-fledged art gallery of superb quality, all from artists living in Fairview, Gerton, Reynolds and Fletcher.”

Local artist Ellen Haack was impressed with the art on display at The Hub. She had opened an art league in the past and approached Rhodes with the idea of an art league for the Fairview area. The group had their first meeting just this past February. “The degree of professionalism was obvious when, after just one meeting, we had by-laws, a logo and structure,” says Rhodes. “We now have more than 30 members and we meet monthly at The Hub.”

Julie Bagamary of Julie Bagamary Art will be displaying her wares at the fall sidewalk show. A resident of Fairview for more than 36 years, Bagamary was one of FAAL’s first members. “It is a blessing to be among the wonderfully gifted artists in the Fairview Area,” she says. “Since I mainly sell my fiber and quilted art online and in a few area galleries, the opportunity to join with other talented artists in our neighborhood greatly appealed to me.”

After FAAL’s successful first event providing art for The Gardens of Fairview Tours, the group decided an outdoor show would be a perfect addition to the Fairview community. “Bringing together artists to show and sell their art brings the community closer and also brings art lovers to our area,” says Bagamary. “It’s a win-win.”

The Hub of Fairview is located at 1185-G Charlotte Highway in Fairview. For information about the art show, contact The Hub at 828.628.1422. For inquiries about FAAL membership, call EJ Haack at 704.975.0095 or visit Facebook.com/fairviewart.