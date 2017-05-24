The Gallery at Flat Rock Hosts Art in Bloom

The Gallery at Flat Rock will hold the second annual Art in Bloom exhibit Saturday, May 27, through Monday, May 29. On Friday, May 26, the gallery will host a preview reception from 5–8 p.m. The exhibit showcases artwork paired with floral arrangements created by designers from across the region.

“It was quite a privilege for me to be included in the Gallery at Flat Rock’s inaugural Art in Bloom in 2016,” says artist Carol Beth Icard. “This spirited exhibition features a diverse selection of artwork inventively interpreted by talented Ikebana artists to the surprise and delight of all who attend.”

During the preview reception, guests will be able to vote for their favorite art and floral designs, with the winning creations announced at the end of the evening. On Sunday from 2–4 p.m., guests can attend a special presentation during which floral designers will discuss their creative process. There will be demonstrations of freeform and Ikebana flower arranging techniques throughout the afternoon.

Art in Bloom features the work of 24 artists drawn from submissions judged by internationally acclaimed artist Michael Sherrill. Invited floral designers include 12 members of the Blue Ridge Chapter of the Ikenobo Ikebana Society and 12 professional designers from the region who will display their freeform designs.

All artwork displayed will be available for purchase. Guests are also encouraged to donate to the Open Studio Tour of Henderson County, which will be held later in the year.

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at 2702A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. Hours for this event are Saturday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 2–4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit galleryflatrock.com.