The Gallery at Flat Rock: Life in Color

Life in Color: The Pardee Cancer Center Artists

The Gallery at Flat Rock will hold a special exhibit, Life in Color: The Pardee Cancer Center Artists, from February 11 through March 12 with a reception on Saturday, February 11 from 5–7 p.m. Works featured in the exhibit have been selected for a permanent collection at Pardee Hospital’s new Cancer Center located in the Health Sciences Center in Hendersonville.

Studies have shown a correlation between certain images and how patients react to pain, stress and anxiety. Craig Franks, AIA ASHE director of planning for Pardee Hospital, worked with Debra Dailey of DP2 Architects Interior Design Studio, The Gallery at Flat Rock owner Suzanne Camarata Ball and gallery consultant Tom Madison to select more than 60 original works of art. Paintings, pastels, photographs, textured wood pieces and sculptures chosen reflect the region’s natural landscape in depictions of mountains, forests and waterfalls. Styles vary from realistic to abstract.

Johnna Reed, chief administrative officer for Pardee, says that from the concept of this healing space, Pardee has been committed to bringing images of inspiration into the Cancer Center. “We believe that body, mind and spirit can be uplifted and facilitate health and healing for our patients and our team. It wasn’t enough to have skilled artists; we wanted to showcase the skill and talent of our region and share their stories through their work. This Center and the exhibit are for our community, patients, visitors and staff to enjoy in their own personal way.”

Artists featured are Suzanne Camarata Ball, Michael Bauermeister, Kelly Chelena, Carol Beth Icard, Tim Jones, Keith Spencer, Stephen St. Claire, Kate Thayer, Matt Tommey and Cynthia Wilson. The hospital’s new collection of works by these artists will be showcased in the treatment facility adjacent to Pardee Hospital.

The Pardee Cancer Center is located at 805 6th Avenue West in Hendersonville. The Gallery at Flat Rock is located at 2702-A Greenville Highway in Flat Rock. To learn more, visit galleryflatrock.com or call 828.698.7000.