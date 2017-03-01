Henderson County Arts Council Mentor & Student Exhibit

The Arts Council of Henderson County continues its 2017 Mentor and Student Exhibit, celebrating the value of art in children’s lives, with a show titled Art Teachers Create that showcases the work of Henderson County art teachers. A reception will be held on Friday, March 3, from 5:30–7 p.m. All artwork from the exhibit will be available for purchase. A free raffle sponsored by the Gallery at Flat Rock will be held during the reception, with a winner announced at the end of the series. The show closes on Friday, March 10.

“The series provides an opportunity for elementary and secondary students, plus their mentors, to exhibit their work,” says Patty Smyers, director of the Arts Council of Henderson County. “Showcasing student art reinforces the fact that art is an essential part of knitting the fabric of our community together, and it physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually connects us with others. We believe that art defines who we are, and speaks across the years to those who come after us.”

Artists of Tomorrow, the final event in the series, opens Friday, March 17, with a reception from 5:30–7 p.m. The show features talent from secondary students and will include a special opening awards ceremony. The Arts Council of Henderson County is a community organization that works to promote the arts in Western North Carolina. Participation is free to public, private and homeschooled students in Henderson County.

Exhibitions are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at First Citizens Bank, 539 Nort