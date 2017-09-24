Hendersonville’s Art on Main, an Autumn Tradition

The Arts Council of Henderson County’s 58th annual Art on Main festival will take place in downtown Hendersonville from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1. The fine art and craft show will host more than 80 artists and crafters from throughout the southeast exhibiting and selling their work. Several non-profit organizations will also have educational booths at the event.

“This is the first year that Main Street will be closed to traffic for the festival,” says event coordinator Kimberley Adams. “We look forward to a show with more space for the public and the artists and a safer show environment.”

Many artists will demonstrate their techniques throughout the weekend, allowing patrons to learn about them and their process. Past demonstrations have included blacksmithing, basket making, stone cutting lapidary, copper and brass art, wire wrapping, raku pottery firing, painting, weaving, fiber art and caricature drawing.

“We know that the connection of artist to customer is an important one,” says Adams. “Learning a bit about the artist’s story makes that piece of art just a little more special when it is taken home.”

Exhibiting artists are juried for the quality of their body of work and the professionalism of their presentation and include both long-time participants and newcomers. Several Southern Highland Craft Guild members will be among those represented.

“I love participating in this show because of the high caliber of artists that it brings in,” says Hendersonville photographer Walter Arnold. “The quality and diversity of artwork that you will find is fantastic and The Arts Council of Henderson County does an amazing job of coordinating the entire event, truly catering to both the patrons and the artists.”

For more information visit acofhc.org or call 828.693.8504.