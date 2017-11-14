Lake James Art Show at the Marion Lake Club

Nebo’s Marion Lake Club will host the Lake James Art Show on Friday, November 17, from 5–8 p.m., and Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature a variety of mediums including paintings, pottery, glass and jewelry. Prices start at $25, and artists will be donating a percentage of sales to a charity of their choice.

“It will be an intimate event on Lake James, giving the viewer plenty of time to see and speak with all the artists about their work,” says participating artist Maggie Jones of Turtle Island Pottery. “Personally, I am encouraged to see McDowell County recognize and appreciate its local artists.”

Glass artist Polly Lorien will be bringing items from her current work, The Token Project, a series started by her late husband, Miles. “Miles said, ‘Tokens are the antiquated currency of the future,’” says Lorien. “He encouraged people to think about how we assign value and meaning to objects, from art and craft to paper and coins.” Many of the tokens Lorien has created for the Lake James Art Show are inspired by the flags of Caribbean islands that were impacted by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. “I am honored to be a part of a show that gives each artist the opportunity to promote a cause that is dear to them,” she says. “I have friends and family that were affected by the hurricanes and this show gives me an opportunity to help people and raise awareness.”

The Marion Lake Club is located at 634 Lake Club Drive in Nebo, NC. For more information about the Lake James Art Show, contact organizer Cathy Green at cathygreenstudio@gmail.com.