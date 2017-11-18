Lexington Glassworks Hosts Ornament Release Party

Lexington Glassworks will host its third annual Ornament Release Party on Saturday, November 25, from 12–6 p.m. at their studio in downtown Asheville. The party is on Small Business Saturday, a holiday established by American Express in 2010. Small Business Saturday, which falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is meant to encourage consumers to spend their dollars in support of small, local businesses in their communities.

The free event will include glassblowing demonstrations, beer from Oskar Blues, hot cider, live music and a 12-foot Christmas tree. Ashleigh Hardes, marketing director for Lexington Glassworks, calls the party “a family-friendly event that has become a yearly tradition for both locals and out-of-towners.”

One hundred limited edition glass ornaments will be released for sale during the party. “This year’s ornament is really different than anything we have done in the past,” says Hardes. These ornaments are about five inches in diameter and cost $35. The limited edition ornaments go on sale at noon the day of the party and usually sell out within two or three hours. There are also standard ornaments for sale for $27 and glass candy cane ornaments for $42. A portion of the proceeds from all ornament sales will be donated to a nonprofit.

Lexington Glassworks is located at 81 South Lexington Avenue in downtown Asheville. The studio is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are no glassblowing demonstrations on Tuesday. For more information, visit lexingtonglassworks.com or call the studio at 828.348.8472.