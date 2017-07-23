Meet Carolina Artists at Silver Fox Gallery

Silver Fox Gallery and Interiors in Hendersonville will host An Evening with Artists of the Carolinas on Friday, August 4, from 5–8 p.m. Photography by John Smith and oil and acrylic paintings by Wendy Whitson and Suzanne Wilkins will be on display. The event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served.

Smith, a Hendersonville photographer, began his career with mostly commercial work. “When I began taking landscapes,” he says, “I became interested in displaying photography as art. My goal is to capture the beauty and majesty of the mountains of Western North Carolina, the Southern Appalachians and the Great Smoky Mountains so all would know what it is like to live in such splendor as we have here.”

A love of nature also finds its way into the boldly expressive paintings Wilkins creates. Silver Fox Gallery’s newest artist, she portrays places she encounters in her travels as well as at home in the Carolinas.

“I have, for as long as I can remember, had the urge to draw and paint,” says Whitson. With a great-uncle who was a portrait artist, she spent formative years with him in his studio. She found herself doing other things for 25 years after studying art formally, but now paints in mixed media and acrylics from a space at NorthLight Studios in the River Arts District. “I am very inspired by landscapes,” Whitson says, “and we live in one of the most beautiful places on the earth.”

Silver Fox Gallery and Interiors is located at 508 North Main Street in Hendersonville. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit silverfoxgallery.net or call 828.698.0601.