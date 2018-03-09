Mountain Lens: A Photographer’s Retreat

Founded in 2004 by Jeff Miller, Mountain Lens has, since that time, evolved into a 20-acre retreat, offering one-on-one consultation, small-group workshops and presentations for larger groups on subjects such as photography concepts, camera operation, post-processing tools and techniques, digital workflow, artistic perspectives and specialty topics. Miller was joined in the enterprise several years ago by April Johnson, founder of Asheville Pet & Family Photography.

“Supported by a growing network of talented photographers and instructors, Mountain Lens offers an extraordinary setting for guests to experience photography programs that are highly educational and inspirational,” Johnson says. “Its mission is to provide the finest technical and creative resources for photographers and other artists in a motivating, nurturing and beautiful natural environment.”

Miller, Johnson says, “is passionate about ‘lifelong learning’ as it relates to refi ning his skills as a photographer and helping other photographers develop their skills. His personal mission is to help everyone enjoy, capture, share and preserve the beauty around us.”

A professional photographer, Miller’s work has appeared in regional, state and national publications, as well as in businesses, galleries and private collections. Johnson received her BFA in Fine Arts and Photography from the School of Visual Arts in NYC. In the northeast, she worked as a corporate photographer for Apple, Inc.; Caterpillar, Inc.; Citicorp and many other companies.

“The high-tech training center at Mountain Lens steps out to a serene pond, a scenic waterfall, two footbridges and a mile of groomed trails along meandering creeks and a forested hillside,” Johnson says, adding that accommodations for up to 13 guests are just steps away. “Central to its mission, Mountain Lens offers guests and attendees a beautiful, immersive environment in which to learn and master their technical and creative skills.”

To learn more, visit mountainlens.com. The retreat is located at 6356 Willow Road in Hendersonville. Upcoming classes include Creative Composition: Designing Your Image, March 16–18, and Photographing the Intimate Landscape, April 27–29.