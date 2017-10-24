Old Depot Association to Host Art by the Tracks in Black Mountain

The Old Depot Association will host the 20th annual Art by the Tracks on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Sutton Avenue in downtown Black Mountain. The area’s only juried arts and crafts show, Art by the Tracks will feature more than 50 artists and fine crafters working in a variety of mediums, from pottery and jewelry to paintings, woodwork, handmade soaps and fiber arts. There will also be local musicians and food available for purchase. This family-friendly event is free to attend and all artwork will be for sale with prices starting at just a few dollars.

Fiber artist Patricia Spangler of The Language of Leaves will be selling her eco-printed fabrics at the show. “I’ve always loved the quaint village quality of Black Mountain and I fully support the grassroots initiatives of the Old Depot Association,” she says. “Their mission to preserve the architecture of a bygone era, as well as their focus on fostering the arts and crafts tradition of the area, are part of what makes Black Mountain special.”

Founded in 1976, the Black Mountain Old Depot Association is a nonprofit organization whose primary mission is to protect and maintain the town’s historic train depot and to discover, nurture and preserve the arts and crafts of the Swannanoa Valley. Booth fees paid by the artists featured in Art by the Tracks are used to support the organization’s annual grant program, which donates more than $10,000 annually to support art, music, dance and drama classes in the area’s public schools.

Shows like Art by the Tracks provide an important insight into local and regional history. “The mountains of WNC were settled by hardy individuals who faced unimaginable challenges,” says Spangler. If they needed fabric, they wove it. If they needed a cup or a plate, they sculpted and fi red it themselves. While that is no longer expected of us, there is still value in these traditional arts. “As much as times have changed,” says Spangler, “many of today’s artists are preserving skill sets from the past. In doing so, they help us remember the many hands, backs, minds and lives that settled this part of our country.”

Art by the Tracks booths will be set up along Sutton Avenue outside of the The Old Depot Association and Gallery at 207 Sutton Avenue in Black Mountain. For more information, visit olddepot.org.