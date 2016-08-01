Paintings by Jane Molinelli

Asheville Gallery of Art Features Jane Molinelli

Asheville Gallery of Art’s August Show, titled “Layers,” features works by Jane Molinelli. “The name of the show,” explains the artist, “comes most literally from my process of working in layers of paint.” She says that, in a more abstract sense, her paintings often elicit different layers of meaning for the viewers. The show runs August 1–31, and there will be a reception with the artist from 5–8 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

Jane, who describes herself as a contemporary expressive painter, says, “Even at a young age, I gravitated to the modern section of any art museum I visited, and was always attracted to the abstract expressionists.”

The artist says she finds color and line to be powerful tools that can speak to us on a deep emotional level in a universal language we all share.

She began her work as a fiber artist, and settled in Asheville after studying weaving at Penland School of Crafts. “I spent years as a craft book editor, but realized my heart belonged back with the visual arts.

“Once I started painting, I knew I was truly home.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue across from Pritchard Park in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1–4 p.m. on Sunday.