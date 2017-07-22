Photography Feature: Tim Barnwell’s Arts & Crafts Images

Story by Frances Figart | Photos by Tim Barnwell

Early in his career, local photographer Tim Barnwell often found himself taking arts and crafts photos. At first he provided these images as a service to friends whose work he collected. Soon they introduced him to other artists who needed good images for their portfolios or for jury applications to get into top-rated arts and crafts fairs.

“This was long before the internet and web pages and digital imaging,” Barnwell says. “Slide film was the order of the day and artists needed five slides of different pieces, plus one of their booth, to apply to regional and national arts and crafts festivals. If their work was selected, they would be able to set up a booth and sell to the public.”

Barnwell found that he thoroughly enjoyed meeting the people and seeing their uniquely wonderful creations. To help out these creative folks, he even offered a lower rate for his services than he charged for his commercial and advertising photography.

“Originally, I thought of the arts and crafts photography as a sideline to my regular work of business portraits, travel and tourism accounts, advertising and product photography,” he says. “I had no idea that, over the years, it would become a central part of the services I offer to the community.”

Barnwell welcomes his arts and crafts clients into the studio during the photography session and asks them to participate in the creative process. As they work together to find the best angle and arrangement to showcase the work, he creates lighting that emphasizes the stronger aspects, showcasing the pieces in a way that demands the viewers’ attention.

“The more I work with an artist, the more I come to understand how they see their work and what they want from an image,” he says. “I find that the more input everyone has, the more successful the end result. We can pool our talents and sensibilities to create images that truly showcase the artist’s talents.”

Over the past 30 years, Barnwell has worked with thousands of artists and craftspeople from across the country and has had images of their creations featured in dozens of books and magazines including American Craft, House Beautiful, American Style, Fiberarts, Woodwork, Smithsonian, Carolina Home and Garden, Hearth & Home, Ceramics Monthly and Atlanta Homes & Lifestyles.

“I consider it a privilege to be able to work with some of the most creative people in the country, many of whom call Western North Carolina home,” he says, “and to have developed lifelong friendships that have evolved from these professional relationships.”

Galleries also commission Barnwell’s services to photograph artist work that is on display or to promote their gallery to the public. He creates images for use in print and on the web, for show announcement mailers, magazine ads and postcard promotions.

“Today digital cameras dominate the market and some people do their own photography,” he says. “But the most successful creative folks find great value in hiring a professional.”

Regional artists still turn to Barnwell for images they can use to apply to organizations such as the Southern Highland Craft Guild, community arts and crafts fairs and studio stroll tours. “I still feel it is important to support those who struggle to make a living creating beautiful works of art,” he says. “It is essential that their work stands out and is presented in a manner that showcases their talents.

Tim Barnwell offers photography workshops designed with the artist in mind, where they can learn how to manage their images and perform basic enhancements using Photoshop Elements. These workshops are limited to five or six people per session. For upcoming workshop dates visit barnwellphoto.com.