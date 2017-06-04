Jane Powell’s transition from Chicago business executive to Saluda small business owner in 1994 meant that she was, at last, turning her longtime passion for art into her livelihood.

“In 1995, I opened my shop in downtown Saluda and first and foremost for me was to make sure that my customers were happy with their shopping experience and their creative experience,” she says.

Powell describes Random Arts’ eclectic selection as “assorted goods for creative mindfulness.” This colorful and funky space boasts art supplies as well as artsy clothing. “Our handpicked choices of women’s apparel range from the Boho Chic to the Haute Hippie and everything in between,” she says.

Workshops with visiting artists are held regularly at the shop. “So many people are hesitant and somewhat afraid to tap into their creativity and my goal is to encourage without criticism or judgment.”

Random Arts is located at 481 Louisiana Avenue in Saluda. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit randomartsnow.com or call 828.749.1165.