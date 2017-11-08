River Arts District Artists to Host Fall Studio Stroll

The artists of Asheville’s River Arts District (RAD) will open their doors for the Fall Studio Stroll on Saturday and Sunday, November 11–12. Participating studios will be open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days. Cotton Mill Studios will host a Studio Stroll After Party at 5 p.m. on Saturday, featuring live music, food trucks and circus performers. The Fall Stroll will once again feature a food drive in support of MANNA FoodBank by collecting non-perishable food items.

The RAD is a mile-long cluster of working studios, galleries and eateries housed in the former industrial section of Asheville. The working studios, many with showrooms and galleries, are open throughout the year. “You are guaranteed an opportunity to witness the creative process and ask questions,” says studio stroll coordinator Morgan Markowitz. During the Studio Stroll, visitors can park in one of the area parking lots and explore the district by riding the Gray Line Trolley for free. The trolleys have stops at many of the larger studios as well as at the newly renovated building at 14 Riverside Drive, owned by the City of Asheville, where visitors can find the stroll information table, restrooms and a small parking lot.

“River Arts District artists want to engage visitors during the stroll and any time during the year,” says Julie Bell, a resident artist in Trackside Studios. “If we wanted to hide away, we wouldn’t be in the RAD. Feel free to talk with the artists—you aren’t disturbing us. We are here to create and also to be inspired by the flow of visitors and the energy of being among so many other artists and creators.”

For more information, visit riverartsdistrict.com.