Satie’s Holiday Sale Returns to the Caldwell Arts Council Building

Throughout the year, the four gallery spaces at the Caldwell Arts Council (CAC) exhibit artwork from a wide range of American artists in two-month installments. Between December 1 and December 23, the entire house transforms into Satie’s Holiday Sale, a gift shop full of handmade items. The grand opening for this year’s sale will be on Friday, December 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the afternoon of the grand opening, refreshments will be provided by the Caldwell Women’s Club.

Items at Satie’s Holiday Sale are chosen by a jury. “We look for unique, well-made, handcrafted and color-filled works that would entice a purchaser looking for something special for gifting to friends, family and employees,” says Cathy McCoy, CAC administrative assistant.

Waitsel Smith, an artist whose work will be featured in the sale, uses the event as motivation to scale his often large works into smaller, more affordable pieces. “Most items at the holiday sale are modestly priced, which not only encourages sales, but also initiates new people into the habit of buying art,” says Smith. “It’s good for an artist to have both commercially salable works and works that are more lofty in scope and purpose.”

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Avenue Southwest in Lenoir. Satie’s Holiday Sale will be held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit caldwellarts.com.