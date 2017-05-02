Shop Talks: Creative Stitches Studio

Tennette Curry is a lifelong lover of fiber arts. After a 25-year career of medical office management, she decided to pursue her creative dream, purchased a longarm quilting machine and in 2011 founded Creative Stitches Studio, specializing in free-motion and computerized longarm quilting.

“My initial training was in Salt Lake City from Renae Haddadin, a well-known longarm quilter,” she says. “Each quilt is unique and tells a story. It’s fun to be a part of that process.”

One of the studio’s specialties is t-shirt quilts. “They make great gifts for graduations, anniversaries, birthdays, retirement—any occasion,” Tennette says. “I can personalize them with diplomas, certificates, awards, letters, artwork, photographs or squares for autographs.”

When she has time for her own projects, Tennette makes traditional scrap quilts and contemporary modern quilts. She especially enjoys finishing vintage or antique quilt tops she finds at estate sales.

Creative Stitches Studio is located at 600 Emma’s Grove Road in Fairview. Learn more at creativestitchesstudio.com or by calling 828.778.4472.