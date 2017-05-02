Shop Talks: Trade-Arama Folk Art and Antique

Heath and Lee Ann Seymour fell in love with Trade- Arama shortly after they moved to Brevard in 2013. “When it went up for sale last year, we were interested because of its brand and unique style,” says Lee Ann. “We love the combination of antique shop and art gallery; it’s what makes the gallery so different.”

Lee Ann is a commercial photographer and Heath is a painter. They have always been interested in design, folk art and vintage household items of the 1950s and ’60s.

“The pieces in the gallery are a part of history,” says Lee Ann. “People love to come in and look at the more contemporary art and crafts, but they also find the antiques in the display cases interesting.”

Trade-Arama buys and consigns vintage furnishings, household decor and art. “We also have works by selftaught artists,” Lee Ann says, “and a special piece right now by the most well-known woman woodworker in the nation, Susan Pfeiffer.”

Trade-Arama is located at 51 West Main Street in Brevard. Learn more by calling 828.885.5006 or following the store on Facebook.