Spheres of Influence at UNCA

Through the month of March, UNC Asheville (UNCA) presents Spheres of Influence, an exhibit of abstract paintings by Linda Gritta. The exhibit will be on display in the Blowers Gallery of the D. Hiden Ramsey Library on the UNCA campus. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, March 3, from 4–6:30 p.m.

While Gritta’s work is now firmly rooted in the abstract, the artist also has a background in traditional art education. A Chicago native, Gritta has a fi ne arts degree from Converse College in Spartanburg, SC, and also studied at New York Studio School of Drawing, Painting and Sculpture. After reading Seven Brief Lessons on Physics by Carlo Rovelli, Gritta became fascinated with the relationship between order and chaos. “I’ve moved steadily away from realistic painting towards more abstract painting over the past several years because it gives me a place to enjoy those aspects of our existence that defy easy answers,” she says. “This group of paintings—a mix of pure abstractions along with lushly rendered spheres—gives a glimpse into my own latest attempts to describe the indescribable.”

D. Hiden Ramsey Library is located at 1 University Heights on the UNCA campus. For more information, visit library.unca.edu/events.