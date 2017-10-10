Spruce Pine Potters Market Returns

The 11th Annual Spruce Pine Potters Market (SPPM) will be held Saturday, October 14, and Sunday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Cross Street Building in Spruce Pine. The event is a favorite of many ceramics enthusiasts, providing an opportunity for artists and buyers to meet in a forum focused on pottery making and to share objects and ideas in a laid-back setting.

“Visitors to the show appreciate its low-profile layout, intimate space and limited number of artists,” says ceramist Claudia Dunaway, who works in stoneware and porcelain. “The friendly atmosphere includes a comfortable area to relax, enjoy good food and talk with the artists.”

The market is invitational and features work from some of the most notable ceramic artists in the nation exhibiting a variety of techniques and work including wood-fired, gas-fired, soda and salt-fired, and oxidation-fired stoneware and earthenware. Hand-built, sculpted and wheel thrown pieces will be available as will pieces with wax resist, sgraffito, monoprint transfer, decals, drawing and glaze decoration. SPPM is the only large pottery market in North Carolina that is organized and managed by its participants.

“This is the only show at which I exhibit my work,” says John Britt, who creates ceramics with unique glazes that are often difficult to find. “I do so because it is local and run by the artists themselves, who maintain a high-quality show attracting some of the most talented potters in the area.”

Admission to the market is free. Food will be available for purchase on site from FRESH Wood Fired Pizza’s truck. Visitors are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for work donated by four exhibiting artists, Kent McLaughlin, Jeannine Marchand, David Ross and Ken Sedberry. A portion of the raffle proceeds will benefit SafePlace, a nonprofit organization working for the prevention of domestic and sexual violence.

“We love that we can participate in a local show of our own making in the wonderful setting of the Cross Street Building,” says Dunaway.

This year’s participating artists are Stanley Mace Andersen, William Baker, Barking Spider Pottery, Pam Brewer, John Britt, Cynthia Bringle, Melisa Cadell, Cristina Córdova, Claudia Dunaway, Susan Feagin, Terry Gess, Michael Hunt and Naomi Dalglish, Shawn Ireland, Lisa Joerling, Nicholas Joerling, Michael Kline, Suze Lindsay, Shaunna Lyons, Jeannine Marchand, Courtney Martin, Kent McLaughlin, Teresa Pietsch, David Ross, Michael Rutkowsky, Ken Sedberry, Ron Slagle, Gertrude Graham Smith, Liz Zlot Summerﬁeld, Valerie Schnaufer and Joy Tanner.

Spruce Pine Potters Market is located at 31 Cross Street, in Spruce Pine. For more information, visit the website sprucepinepottersmarket.com or the Facebook page, email at info@sprucepinepottersmarket.com or call 828.765.2670.