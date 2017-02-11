Student Work on Exhibit at Asheville Art Museum

Award-winning work of artists from grades seven through twelve will be on exhibit at the Asheville Art Museum On the Slope from Saturday, January 28 through Sunday, February 26. The pieces, selected from 633 entries submitted by 27 WNC schools to the Western North Carolina Regional Scholastic Art Awards, will be shown at the museum’s temporary pop-up space while its 2 South Pack Square location is under construction.

“The Scholastic Art Awards is one of our most important educational outreach events each year,” says Erin Shope, manager of Asheville Art Museum’s school and family programs. “Because the awards are open to all area seventh through twelfth grade students, we see artwork from a great cross-section of our entire region, including public, charter, private and home schools.”

Judges select Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention award winners across all media. Recipients will be honored at a ceremony on Sunday, February 26 at 1:30 p.m. in the Diana Wortham Theatre. Those works receiving Gold Key Awards will be sent to compete in the 94th Annual National Scholastic Art Awards Program in New York City.

The museum sponsors the WNC Regional Scholastic Art Awards each year with the assistance of its volunteer docents and support from the Asheville Area Section of the American Institute of Architects and the Center for Craft, Creativity & Design. This ongoing community partnership has supported the talents of WNC youth for 37 years.

Asheville Art Museum On the Slope is located at 175 Biltmore Avenue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 1–5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission at this location is free. Learn more at ashevilleart.org.