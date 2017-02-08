The Swannanoa Valley Fine Arts League (SVFAL) has new members and new artwork at its second annual New Members Showcase beginning Friday, February 10, and running through the end of April.

New members participating in the show include Ana Blanton, Alison Curtin, Nora Mosrie, Elise Orkend, Mac Read, Victoria Schell and Marcia Smith. Each artist’s photo and biography is displayed with the artwork, providing a glimpse into each one’s individual journey.

“We’ve welcomed over 15 new artists since our last Showcase and we are excited to invite everyone to see their excellent work,” says Ana Blanton, exhibit co-curator along with Donna Davis.

The opening of this show coincides with an all-members show entitled Moonlight Becomes You; both shows have opening receptions on Friday, February 10, from 5–7 p.m. at the Red House Studios and Gallery. Hours for viewing both shows are Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. Beginning April 1, hours change to Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1–4 p.m.

“We hope you will come see the wide variety of artwork by local artists who have been crafting their work for many years,” says Davis. “This show includes oil and acrylic paintings, 3D, mixed media, sculpture and photography.”

SVFAL is located at The Red House Studios and Gallery at 310 West State Street in Black Mountain. For more information, contact Ana Blanton at 828.713.0542 or Donna Davis at 252.341.4618.