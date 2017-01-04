Tech Tips From Nature Photographers

The Carolinas’ Nature Photographers Association, Asheville Region (CNPAAVL), presents A Trio of Tech Tips at its monthly meeting on Sunday, January 8, at UNC Asheville’s Reuter Center. Guests are welcome at the event, which begins with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m., followed by an overview of 2017 topics, speakers, field trips, exhibits and photo ops, and a technical presentation given by members Susanna Euston, Pete Kirchner and Ken Smith.

Euston, who is co-chair of CNPA-AVL and an award-winning photographer, will present an overview of infrared photography, including technical and aesthetic considerations. “I’ll give information on, and sources for obtaining, the camera conversion necessary to capture in infrared,” says Euston, “including color, space, set-up and other technical details. I’ll also show sample images and discuss the effect of infrared on grass, trees, sky and water, and touch on post-processing techniques that I use.”

Kirchner, an adventurer who travels the world to capture award-winning images, will offer tips on shooting in ambient light after the sun goes down and in unusual locations such as caves. “My hope is that folks will learn that their shooting life doesn’t have to end at ‘dark thirty,’” says Kirchner. “With just a bit of planning, a whole new world of shooting opportunities will open up to them.”

The third tip, focus-stacking, will be explained by Smith, CNPA-AVL co-chair and program facilitator. “I use focus-stacking as a tool, primarily in macro photography, which has a very shallow depth of field,” says Smith. “Getting the entire subject in focus can be a challenge. My goal is to give attendees a way to overcome this problem and an additional tool to help them present photographs that really pop.”

UNCA’s Reuter Center is located at 1 Campus View Road, Asheville. The presentation is free and open to the public. Learn more at asheville.cnpa-regions.org.