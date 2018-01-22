Terri Clark Photography: Creating Lasting Memories

Terri Clark, owner of Terri Clark Photography, first began photographing weddings in Santa Fe, NM, in 1999. After traveling abroad extensively as a photojournalist, Clark returned home to Western North Carolina, where she has focused her business on wedding photography and portraiture. “I love documenting weddings and find each one unique,” Clark says. “The beauty in each detail and the magical moments that unfold fuel my passion to create an unforgettable collection of memories, illustrating the love between two people. I find it meaningful these images will be handed down for future generations to treasure.”

For the best wedding photos, Clark advises couples to truly connect with their photographer prior to their wedding day. “Viewing an entire wedding collection expands one’s knowledge of the photographer’s abilities,” she says. “It is also important to know if the photographer is comfortable working within the setting and lighting conditions where the wedding will take place.” One way to ensure that you are comfortable with your wedding photographer is to hire them to shoot your engagement photos. “Engagement sessions are a perfect way to get more comfortable working together before the big day,” Clark says. Once you have decided on a photographer, collaborate with him or her to carefully plan your wedding day timeline, ensuring yourselves “ample time to achieve the shots that are important,” Clark says.

