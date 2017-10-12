TPS Show Offers Variety and Familiarity

The Tryon Painters and Sculptors (TPS) will host a gallery show from Saturday, October 14, through November 4 featuring both two-dimensional and three-dimensional work by guest and member artists. An opening reception will take place from 5–7 p.m. on October 14.

“TPS exhibits showcase art, mostly from WNC, that has appeal to the general population and that is salable to buyers in a mid-price range,” says TPS president Christine Mariotti. “Viewers often fi nd work at our shows that is related to their interests and environment.”

The exhibit will feature a collection titled Locally Grown, by local artist Jennifer Mills Grabosky, celebrating the town of Tryon. Area residents will recognize familiar subjects including Morris the Horse, Side Street Pizza & Pasta and Harmon Field, some of which are painted on barnwood from the area rather than canvas.

“While bustling with new shops, galleries and restaurants opening in anticipation of the 2018 World Equestrian Games, Tryon maintains its history, charm and local appeal,” says Grabosky. “Locally Grown is my way of celebrating the town’s colorful landmarks, people and traditions while looking forward to exciting days ahead.”

The TPS show will also feature work by Richard Hedgecock, Bailie and John Tandy, Gary Cooley, Marcy Yerkes and Janet Leazenby.

Tryon Painters and Sculptors gallery, gift shop and classrooms are located at 78 North Trade Street, in Tryon. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more at tryonpaintersandsculptors.com.